Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 73,469 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,469 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.02 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

