Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 65,147 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.61% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $79,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $63.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.