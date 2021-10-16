Covington Capital Management Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 94,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

