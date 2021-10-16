Covington Capital Management Makes New $27,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

