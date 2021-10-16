Covington Capital Management Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Comerica were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,105,000 after buying an additional 176,056 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMA opened at $83.00 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

