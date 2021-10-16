Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $309.30 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $311.78. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

