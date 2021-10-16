4,074 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Seagen by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

SGEN stock opened at $172.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average is $153.15. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $207.17.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.