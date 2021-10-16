Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.05.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC opened at $329.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.25. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

