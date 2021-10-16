Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Shares of TREE opened at $154.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.39 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The business had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

