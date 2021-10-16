L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $239.07 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $240.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.20 and its 200-day moving average is $221.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,174 shares of company stock worth $96,940,483 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.