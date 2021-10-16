Toroso Investments LLC Takes $821,000 Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
