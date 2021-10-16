Toroso Investments LLC Takes $821,000 Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

