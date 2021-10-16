Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 1st

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Zoetis has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of ZTS opened at $202.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average is $188.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

