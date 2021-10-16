Toroso Investments LLC Buys 675 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 37.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.81.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.