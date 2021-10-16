Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.482 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.9%.

NWN opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

