Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on November 12th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 167.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE ADC opened at $69.44 on Friday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.