LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LJAQ opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. LightJump Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Get LightJump Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LJAQ. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,518,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,083,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,845,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,171,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LightJump Acquisition by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 380,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.