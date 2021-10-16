AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 185.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $44.56 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

