Anchor Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.10 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Anchor has a market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $12,291.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00205467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00093743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

