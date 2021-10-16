Lethean 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,888.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $1.41 million and $2,888.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lethean has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,870.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.68 or 0.06424592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.47 or 0.00307988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.57 or 0.01044128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00088992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.60 or 0.00439626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.00311743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00282159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004733 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

