Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $20,894,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,025.00.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $854.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $858.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $843.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.75 and a 52 week high of $915.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.