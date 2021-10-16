Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 101,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,682 shares of company stock worth $2,181,072 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $63.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,315.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

