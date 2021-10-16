2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,880 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.74% of 2U worth $22,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000.

Get 2U alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,469. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWOU. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.