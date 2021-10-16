Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 671,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 844,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 93,533 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Pioneer Bancorp Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

