California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 56,455 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,455 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $50,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after buying an additional 2,035,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after buying an additional 1,494,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

