Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after acquiring an additional 633,402 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after acquiring an additional 621,421 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 110.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,826,000 after buying an additional 499,980 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $154.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

