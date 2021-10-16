PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.18% of PTC worth $24,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.36 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

