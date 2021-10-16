Franklin Resources Inc. Has $60.26 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,214 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $60,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

