California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,872 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Vulcan Materials worth $51,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,268,000 after acquiring an additional 184,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,133,000 after buying an additional 68,788 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,232,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,362,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMC stock opened at $176.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.29. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.