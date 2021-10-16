Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Holdings Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,551 shares of company stock valued at $51,952,538. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACC opened at $614.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $598.12 and a 200-day moving average of $487.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $671.12. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

