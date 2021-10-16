Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Position Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,176 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.03% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $2,618,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.77. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

