Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $10.57 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Ally Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

