Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 78,072 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,072 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

