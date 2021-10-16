Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.75. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

