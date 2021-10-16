Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

FCX stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.