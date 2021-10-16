SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC opened at $326.90 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.71 and a 200-day moving average of $322.89.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

