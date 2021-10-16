California Public Employees Retirement System Has $56.02 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Delta Air Lines worth $56,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.99 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.