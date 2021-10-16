Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $16.59 Million Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 296.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,342 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $22.16 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

