Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $58,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 183,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,486,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $302.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $304.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.