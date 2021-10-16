$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%.

AJRD opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,651,000 after buying an additional 80,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after buying an additional 486,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 134,062 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $140,298,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,587,000 after acquiring an additional 894,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

