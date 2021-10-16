Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

