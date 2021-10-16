Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 934,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of PHIO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.24. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.36.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.