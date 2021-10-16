Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 934,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PHIO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.24. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 153,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.