Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.