First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Down 55.3% in September

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FSEA opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

