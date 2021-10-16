Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) Short Interest Up 83.3% in September

Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RACB opened at $9.85 on Friday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACB. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Alliance Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,529,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,200,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

