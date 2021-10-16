Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Decreases By 63.5%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the September 15th total of 68,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.