Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAD opened at $337.21 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.00 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.05.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.80.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

