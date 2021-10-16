Mate (MATE) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Mate has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mate has a total market capitalization of $551,493.61 and approximately $47,404.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mate coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00111234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.21 or 1.00001127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.14 or 0.06362919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About Mate

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

