Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jupai during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jupai during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jupai by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

JP stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 million, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.48. Jupai has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

