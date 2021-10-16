Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the September 15th total of 831,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 333,303.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 753,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 611.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 198,815 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after buying an additional 184,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 151,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 116,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAJ opened at $24.51 on Friday. Canon has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

