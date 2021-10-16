Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

PSCH stock opened at $177.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $132.51 and a twelve month high of $199.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

